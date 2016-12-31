Woman charged with child abuse for driving drunk with children in her car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman in Albuquerque is accused of having her kid blow into her car’s ignition interlock system so she could drive drunk.

Police say 26-year-old Florinda Montano was arrested Wednesday after police say she had her 9-year-old daughter start her SUV for her.

According to a criminal complaint, Montano was causing a scene inside the target near Paseo and Louisiana. Police caught up with her in the parking lot where they say she smelled like alcohol.

Her 9-year-old told police she “was blowing in her mother’s interlock during the day to drive around town and her mother was driving crazy.” Also inside her SUV, a three-month-old baby.

Montano was in court Saturday. The judge had lots of questions about her children.

Because of Montano’s limited criminal history, the judge kept her bond at $15,000 cash or surety.

Montano is charged with child abuse.