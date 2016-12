ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Volcano Vista graduate and now Nebraska wrestler, Eric Montoya took home the 133 pound Midlands Championship in Ohio on Friday. This is one of the most prestigious tournaments in college wrestling, as Montoya knocked off the #5 and #2 ranked wrestlers in the NCAA.

He took out Illinois’ Zane Richards in the Championship Match. Montoya came back to win the 133 pound title in overtime, or in sudden victory.

A takedown would make it 6-4 and give Eric the win.