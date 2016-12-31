Top 10 feel-good New Mexico stories of 2016

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The year 2016 has come to an end. While the year had its problems, there were many great stories that came out of 2016. Here is a quick look at some of the most popular feel-good stories this year.

Baby makes history with cannabis oil treatment

Amylea Nunez has been suffering from seizures since she was born, and doctors can’t find the cause. Amylea was born in December, but all she knows is the inside of a neonatal intensive-care unit. Doctors in New Mexico could no longer help, so the family was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. They’ve been there for the last two months. Amylea’s mother, Nicole, is with her full time. While her father, Ernie Nunez, travels back-and-forth to Albuquerque, working and taking care of the couple’s other children. Amylea’s mother has done research on alternative treatments and found that alternative. It’s called Charlotte’s Web. It’s a cannabis oil known to treat epilepsy in toddlers and children. The THC level is less than one percent so children don’t get high, but it’s controversial. According to the family, at 2-months-old Amylea is the first and the youngest patient to receive this type of treatment at the hospital.

Full story: Albuquerque baby makes history with cannabis oil at Colorado Hospital »

Unique park opens up in New Mexico

A one-of-a-kind park designed to allow people of all ages, with or without disabilities, to play together has opened in Rio Rancho. The six-acre park called A Park Above has therapeutic equipment. It offers calming places and chances to practice motor skills.

Full story: Unique park opens in New Mexico »

Teen’s rap video goes viral

A Highland High School student’s new rap video has gone viral again. And this time, he got his classmates and teachers involved. The rap video by 15-year-old Zavier Thompson was filmed at Highland High School. Zavier Thompson was featured in a KRQE News 13 story earlier this year when he got a lot of attention for another video with a strong message about kids in Albuquerque and the peer pressures they face.

Full story: Albuquerque teen’s new rap video goes viral »

Sick teen wishes for birthday cards

In just the past few months, a sudden illness has turned Dayshaunarae Graves-Shaw’s life completely upside down. Dayshaunarae was born premature but grew into an active teen. She was an athlete and an honors student. Towards the end of high school her kidneys failed and an illness left Dayshaunarae reliant on a feeding tube. She rebounded, and just this fall she and her mom moved to Albuquerque from Texas. They were excited to start a new life here when suddenly Dayshaunarae started acting strangely. Doctors discovered Dayshaunarae’s brain is shrinking. She now needs a wheelchair and suffers from memory loss. With her birthday approaching, her mom says everything she has lost becomes even more apparent.

Full story: Sick Albuquerque teen wishes for birthday cards »

Albuquerque cafe has no prices, hopes karma will keep it afloat

A new cafe in Albuquerque does not have prices on its menu — in fact, you could eat for free if you want. Inspired by a restaurant while traveling in Australia, David Wade McCullough decided to adopt their philosophy, serving food with no set prices on the menu.

Full story: Albuquerque cafe has no prices, hopes ‘karma’ will keep it in business »

Stolen trailer, hunting dogs reunited with owner

What began as a scary theft for travelers, ended as a happy reunion. A man and his wife were traveling through Albuquerque when he said thieves stole his trailer with his four dogs locked inside. But thanks to some Albuquerque residents, they are back with their pups. After KRQE News 13 aired the story, neighbors near Carlisle and Montgomery recognized the trailer and called police. After that, they called the news station, before the 5:30 newscast had even ended.

Full story: Stolen trailer, 4 hunting dogs found and reunited with owner »

Albuquerque ranked nation’s kindest city

Whisper, an app that allows users to send messages anonymously, looked at tens of millions of “whispers” and identified the kindest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque was ranked number one beating out other cities like Detroit, Tucson and San Francisco.

Full story: Albuquerque ranked nation’s kindest city »

Group journeying to Chimayo to benefit crash victim

The faithful of New Mexico have made the annual pilgrimage to the Santuario de Chimayo for two centuries. On Good Friday, a family whose world was rocked by tragedy also made the journey. The Walk for Isaac benefitted the family of Isaac Mendoza. Mendoza was injured in a motorcycle accident in July. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, but he’s made progress.

Full Story: Group journeying to Chimayo to benefit crash victim »

Roswell dance team wins national championship

The Roswell High School Dance Team became national champs this weekend and returned home last night to a lot of excitement. The team calls itself “Charlie’s Angels.” It was a moment that the Roswell High girls had only dreamed about as they waited on stage in Orlando Florida at the National Dance Championship to find out if they would go home in second place or if they would be national champions.

Full story: Roswell dance team wins national championship »

Albuquerque man’s NFL dream comes true, story goes viral

The Arizona Cardinals had a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. A die-hard Seahawks fan from New Mexico was there to witness it all, and his dream came true. It’s a heartwarming story that went viral.

Full story: Albuquerque man’s NFL dream comes true, story goes viral »