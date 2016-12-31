Suspect arrested in two separate Santa Fe shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man they say shot two people in Santa Fe killing one of them.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, 33-year-old Caleb Calandro is accused in two separate shootings on December 17th.

The first of those shootings, police say, left 37-year-old Rustin Radcliffe dead in a parking lot at Water Street and Don Gaspar. Later that day, authorities say Calandro also shot Sam Dillon.

They say an anonymous tip helped them track Calandro down in Albuquerque last week, carrying the same type of gun used in both shootings.

He’s being held at the Santa Fe jail on a half-a-million dollar bond.