Police searching for missing 13-year-old Santa Fe girl

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating 13-year-old Dulce Alexandra Monterroso from Santa Fe.

Police say Dulce wears black and grey prescription eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt with “LOVE” written in white lettering, grey yoga pants, black Jordan basketballs shoes and is possibly carrying a pink backpack.

The sheriff’s office has posted a photo of her on their Facebook page.

They say Dulce was last seen Friday December 30, 2016 at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Police are asking anyone if she’s located to contact Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Detective Martinez at (505) 428-3720.