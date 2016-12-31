Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Rain and snow are moving through parts of New Mexico as the first of two storm system moves through.

Both of these weather makers are going to be quick-hitters so snow accumulations will be fairly light. Albuquerque will have the best shot for rain and snow from early this morning through about 11 am. After midday, it will be drier with only spot shower chances in the metro. Santa Fe will also have a shot for rain and some light snow today. It looks like the best chance for rain/snow in Santa Fe will be late morning and into the afternoon.

A second storm system then rolls in for New Year’s Day. This storm system will move farther south favoring the southern mountains of New Mexico for rain and snow on Sunday. Accumulations of snow will once again be light as this storm system will be a quick-hitter. Places like Silver City, Deming, T or C, Alamogordo, the Sacramentos and Carlsbad will see the best shot for rain and snow on New Year’s Day.

The week will start out drier with seasonable temperatures for most of New Mexico. It is on Thursday that Arctic Air is set to invade the region with high temperatures stuck in the 30s, 20s and 10s!

Have a safe and Happy New Year’s Weekend! Stay with KRQE News 13 for more winter weather updates.