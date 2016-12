ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico grad student and cyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Texas.

Officials say 25-year-old Andrew Rawson was riding his bike Wednesday when he was struck by an oncoming car north of Fort Worth.

Rawson who was home for Christmas break, was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

According to a GoFundMe page, his family has decided to donate his organs, benefiting as many as 40 people.