Suspicious body identified as former firefighter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers have identified a suspicious body they discovered Thursday afternoon in northwest Albuquerque.

Police say they discovered 54-year-old Don Fluitt deceased when they were dispatched to 3500 block of Plateau Pl NW in reference to a welfare check.

Fluitt was a firefighter in Valencia and Bernalillo counties.

Police say his death is an active on-going investigation and the circumstances leading to his death are not known at this time, according to APD.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Fluitt’s death to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP and say you can remain anonymous if you wish.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses, and on that page they claim Fluitt was murdered.