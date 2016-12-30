State lawmaker proposes bill to expose governor’s annual personal fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico senator wants the public to see how the governor is spending her personal fund.

Republican Senator Sander Rue is sponsoring a bill to require an audit of the $70,000 annual governor’s fund. It would also require the governor’s office to submit monthly spending reports to the Legislative Finance Committee.

The governor has used the money for social events, including a holiday party a year ago that made the news after it got rowdy and the governor was heard in a recording trying to call off police. Questions later arose about how much the governor spent to hold the party at the four star hotel.

Senator Rue says the bill wouldn’t tell the governor how to spend that money. It would just make the fund more transparent.