Santa Fe police arrest 3 thieves, recover 8 stolen bikes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police may have put a dent in the bike thefts that have been plaguing the city.

An alert citizen noticed three men taking bikes from the Mellow Velo Bike Shop at about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When police got there they found Carlos Navarrete-May, David Perez and Carlos Trejo-Villalobos with eight stolen bikes in the back of a van worth about $32,000.

One of the men told police he was hired to steal bikes and had also stolen some from the Broken Spoke Bike Shop earlier this month. That theft added up to $14,000.

There have been a rash of bike thefts in not only Santa Fe, but Albuquerque. Many of the bikes very valuable, some worth several thousand dollars each.