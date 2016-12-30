Santa Fe officer accused of harassment reportedly resigns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Officials say a Santa Fe police sergeant on probation for threatening a paralegal has resigned, though the officer say otherwise.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Santa Fe Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said Wednesday that Sgt. Charles Lujan resigned a day after an internal investigation into the threat allegation was completed.

However Lujan said Thursday that his resignation was just a rumor started by another officer. He declined to comment when asked if he believed Gallagher was providing false information.

Lujan came under scrutiny in June 2015 due to allegations that he threatened a paralegal who had testified as a witness in a timesheet fraud case against another officer. Lujan pleaded no contest to criminal charges stemming from the incident and was sentenced to probation.