ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A driver in Albuquerque early Wednesday morning spotted a man lying on the street.

Now police are looking for help identifying the man and figuring out how he died.

Albuquerque police say detectives saw signs of injury on the man but that an autopsy would reveal the cause of death.

The man was found on Edith Boulevard NE south of Lomas Boulevard NE.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.