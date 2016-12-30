Plane carrying 6 disappears over Lake Erie near Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH/AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching Lake Erie on Friday for a plane that disappeared overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the shore.

The Columbus-bound Cessna Citation 525 departed Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night with three children and three adults aboard and vanished from radar about 2 miles over the lake. Why remains unclear.

One of the people on the plane was Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group President John T. Fleming, his mother confirms to NBC4.

Searchers had found no sign of any debris or the people aboard the plane as of Friday morning, the agency said. Coast Guard official James Cox in Buffalo, New York, also said no emergency beacon had been detected.