Nightly rental homes causing problems in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico county is trying to figure out what to do about all the people renting out their homes to tourists.

It’s a fight that’s gone on around the country as so-called nightly vacation rentals hurt the hotel industry and cities, and counties lose out on taxes.

Lincoln County Commissioners are struggling with an issue in the Ruidoso area that vacations spots around the country are facing: nightly rentals by homeowners.

“We absolutely do not want to let this effect our economic development or our growth, but it needs to be looked at,” said Dallas Draper, Lincoln County Commissioner.

A quick web search for vacation rental by owner pops up with dozens of results.

This isn’t just hurting the hotel industry, it also hurts local economies because the people renting out there homes aren’t paying the taxes that hotels do.

“The issue is the lodger’s tax, maybe some insurance issues and also some safety issues,” said Draper.

One problem the commission says they are dealing with when it comes to these rental homes is complaints from neighbors, saying that the guests are often noisy and park where they’re not supposed to.

There are other issues too.

“Sometimes there is 15 people staying there and it’s on a septic tank and the septic overflows into the neighbor’s yard, well that’s against the law, so how do we regulate that,” said Draper.

Tourists who come to Ruidoso with a lot of friends or a big family, say it’s nice to be able to rent a whole home.

“It’s just nice when you have all your family can stay in the same place and not be in individual hotel rooms,” said Darrell Shortes, who is in town visiting.

The Lincoln County Commission has discussed making changes for homeowners who rent out their houses to tourists, but deferred any action until next year.