New Mexico prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – There’s plenty to do in New Mexico for New Year’s Eve; from glamorous dinners to dance parties to a classic Chile drop.
Depending on what you do, you could spend a pretty penny celebrating 2017. There’s also plenty of free festivities, too.
Here’s a list of some major events happening in the Albuquerque area:
- New Year’s Eve on the Plaza – FREE
- Nob Hill Chile Drop – FREE
- Santa Ana Star Center party – $35 to $100
- Sheraton Uptown ‘Party into 2017’ – $337.51
- Sandia Resort & Casino New Year’s Eve Dance Party – $20
- Indian Pueblo Cultural Center dinner and party – $47/Dinner & $30/Party
Santa Fe: