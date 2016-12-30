Means vs Oliveira ends in ‘no contest’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means kicked off UFC 207 against Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira.

It was a back and forth fight with Means gaining momentum in the first round. He wrestled Oliveira to the ground and began to inflict brutal knees to Oliveira’s head.

Commentator Joe Rogan, along with UFC Vice-President for Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner, believed the knees to be legal but according to the rule, Oliveira did have one knee down and that makes him grounded.

The fight was called as Oliveira was unable to continue. It was called a “no contest” so Means record now stands at 26-7-1 professionally.

A tough way to leave the octagon for Tim Means who believed that he was in the right and had no intentions of cheating.

