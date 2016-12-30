Lynx spotted at Colorado ski resort

COLORADO (KRQE) – Skiers came to halt at Purgatory Ski Resort this week when a unexpected visitor stopped by.

Airrick Hix was making his way down Demon Trail Wednesday when a lynx started to make his way across the slope.

Hix posted the encounter on Facebook which has already been viewed more than 325,000 times.

Earlier this month, Dontje Hildrebrand was driving on Highway 550 south of Silverton when he spotted not one, but two lynx.

Colorado wildlife officials say it’s unexpected, but not unheard of for a lynx to be so at ease around people.