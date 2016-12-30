Local bakery shares new trends in treats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are new trends in the dessert world and one local bakery wants to give Albuquerque a first look.

From cupcakes to cake pops and brownies to pies, Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique has something for everyone.

Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique Owner, Queneesha Meyers, Special Events Coordinator, Alicia Browning, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to share some of the new ideas in sweets.

Those looking for a fun new trend in wedding cakes or birthday cakes, Q’s Cakes has tons of options.

Meyers and Browning displayed a Geode Cake and Unicorn Cake along with “comfort food cakes ,” the Biscochitto and Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake. They event brought along a themed Cool Candy Apple.

The boutique has moved to new location at 2720 Central Ave SE STE D.

For more information, visit their website.