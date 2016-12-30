Lobo Women start off conference with 80-54 victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball kicked off conference play on the road at Fresno State. They were coming off a loss and riding a 4-6 overall record, but the Lobos came to play on Thursday as they defeated the Bulldogs 80-54.

The pace was perfect and their ability to score in transition was lights out. Cherise Beynon would lead all scorers with 20 points. They also had a great presence in the post with Richelle Van Der Keijl getting 7 rebounds and 16 points. The Lobos also had another scorer come from the outside with Alex Lapeyrolerie, who went 3-6 from three and chipped in 19 points.

The Lobos will now host San Diego State next, that game will be Saturday night at The Pit, tip off 7 p.m.