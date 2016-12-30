Lobo Men’s Basketball takes in the New Year at San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball is coming off of a conference opening 78-73 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday. They are now 8-5 overall and 1-0 MWC play.

The Lobos hit the road for a tough stretch, first at San Diego State on Sunday and then just three days later they are at Utah State. It is a stretch that UNM had to endure last season, and that ended with back to back Lobo losses.

“They are going to be able to feed off of that, that’s one reason why some of those experiences aren’t fun, but hopefully they will grow as a unit. I know it will at least help that older group, they have been through a lot so they will know what to expect,” said UNM Head Coach Craig Neal.

The Aztecs are currently 8-4 on the season and 4-1 at home. They have shown some efficiency from the outside with standout sophomore Jeremy Hemsley shooting over 56 percent from 3-point land.

The Lobos will have their hands full with conference rival San Diego State, and it won’t be as easy for UNM to get to the line. UNM has gotten to the line 370 times this season, making 281 which is around 75 percent. It is a major part of the game and fouling is something that the Aztecs don’t really do.

The defensive-minded Aztecs at the moment are only averaging around 9-made free throws per game, where the Lobos are averaging 21.6-made free throws per game. Neal knows getting to the line will be tough, but doesn’t want to change anything up too much.

“They will trap the post a little bit, they are going to force down into ball screens which they always have, we are just going to have to execute,” said Neal. “Last year I think that we had a lot of open shots and didn’t shoot the ball, so we are going to have to make some shots and then Tim Williams is going to have to come ready, and we will have to get some contributions from some other guys.”

Neal also mentioned during the Friday press conference that the lineup will not change up that much from Fresno State. Elijah Brown will be starting, but the same players will receive minutes with Damien Jefferson also coming off the bench.

The Lobos and Aztecs tip off from San Diego State at 3:30 p.m. MT on New Year’s Day. The game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.