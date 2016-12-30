Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mostly quiet day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds blanketing the state and afternoon highs near to just above average. Increasing cloud cover can be expected by late day – eventually giving way to showers overnight as our next storm system pushes in from the west.

SATURDAY: Storm system #1 will move in late Friday into Saturday – bringing in widespread rain and snow to western and central NM. Snow levels will remain relatively high (+7500ft) but a few mixed showers may be possible in lower elevations. Afternoon temperatures will drop out east as an incoming cold front pushes in from the northeast… but this front will also help the eastern half of the state get in on the rain/snow action.

SUNDAY: Storm system #2 moves in on New Years Day – favoring central and southern NM with rain and snow. This system looks to be a quick hitter – light to moderate snow accumulation expected over the higher terrain.