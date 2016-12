ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department and Albuquerque Police Department are on scene of a gas line that was hit at 1828 Central Ave. SW.

Police say Vinaigrette, Mark Pardo and Duran’s Pharmacy have been evacuated until the repair can be made. New Mexico gas is working to repair the line.

APD says they are rerouting traffic.

