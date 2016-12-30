Funeral service to be held for children killed in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services for the three kids murdered in Four Hills have been announced.

Earlier this month, 5-year-old Eli, 6-year-old Olivia and 9-year-old Ian Mascarenas were shot along with their mother on December 5th by an ex-boyfriend in their Four Hills home. She was critically injured, but survived.

Now, she and the children’s dad have announced that funeral services will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Believers Center in Albuquerque.

The family issued a statement Thursday thanking everyone who has supported and comforted them during this tragedy.