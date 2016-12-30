Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: State lawmaker wants to making carrying a gun easier for eligible adults

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. While some lawmakers want more checks to get a gun, one New Mexico lawmaker wants to scale back on the concealed carry law. Right now, New Mexicans need to take classes to get a concealed carry permit. But Republican Senator Steve Neville of San Juan County wants to introduce a bill that would allow anyone legally entitled to own guns to carry them, concealed without a permit.

Full Story: New Mexico lawmaker looks to make it easier for eligible adults to carry a gun

2. Russia’s Foreign Minister is suggesting expelling 35 U.S. diplomats and closing two facilities in Moscow. This, in response to President Obama ordering sanctions against Russia after U.S. intelligence linked Moscow to cyber-attacks aimed at influencing the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. The U.S. expelling 35 Russian officials from the U.S. and is closing two Russian compounds — one in Maryland and the other in New York.

Full Story: Putin says Russia won’t oust US diplomats in hacking flap

3. Friday, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s. Friday night, partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Video: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. A man is thankful he’s OK after falling 20 feet at Wednesday night’s Lobo Basketball game. Eddie Bracamonte says his friend was taking a photo of him and his son in their suite level seats when he lost his balance and flipped over the ledge, falling 20 feet onto the stairway below. He was taken to the hospital and had surgery Thursday on his shattered foot. While it was an accident, the Lobo Athletic Department says it will take a look at the safety features on the suite level.

Full Story: Lobo fan falls from suite level seats at The Pit

5. What are your plans to ring in 2017? Why not leap into the new year with a big splash? Three state parks are hosting polar bear plunges on New Year’s Day: Sugarite Canyon, Eagle Nest Lake and Storrie Lake. Polar bear plunges have been traditions at the parks for years.

Full Story: 3 New Mexico state parks hosting ‘polar bear plunges’

The Morning’s Top Stories