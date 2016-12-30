Discount Tire offers tips on staying safe on icy roads

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)- According to a recent survey by AAA, more than 103 million drivers will be on the road for end of the year travel. That’s the most since 2001, and there are tips that can help drivers to stay safe while on icy roads.

Discount Tire offers safety tips for those looking to hit the road this winter and to no surprise, it’s all about tires.

Discount Tires, Hollis Padilla, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the best ways to avoid slide-offs. Watch above.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that one-fourth of weather related crashes occur in snowy, slushy or icy roadways that injure over 100,000 people every year.

Temperatures of 45 degrees and below can cause all season tires to lose traction and grip capabilities, and that’s why Hollis suggest switching to winter tires.

Winter tires deliver as much as a 25 to even 50 percent increase in traction over all-season tires, which could be the margin needed to stop in time or avoid trouble.

