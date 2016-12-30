Chris’ Friday Evening Forecast

Two storm systems are going to bring the chance for rain and snow to parts of New Mexico. The first storm system will roll in after midnight tonight. This first weather maker will bring the best shot for rain and snow across central and northern New Mexico. The heaviest snow will fall on the west facing slopes of the Jemez and San Juan Mountains with most areas above 7,000 feet in these areas picking up 2-5″ of snow from late tonight into midday Saturday. Albuquerque will have a shot to see rain and snow early Saturday morning. The best shot for showers in the metro will be between 5am-11am Saturday morning. Little snow accumulation is expected in Albuquerque, but there could be enough to cause some slick travel early Saturday morning.

If you’re heading out Saturday night for New Year’s Eve, most of the rain and snow showers will have ended for travel plans on Saturday night. A second storm system looks to impact southern New Mexico on New Year’s Day. This storm system will bring better chance for rain and snow to the Gila and the Sacramentos. Snow accumulation in these areas over the weekend look to be fairly light with snow showers possible across the Northern Mountains.

Temperatures will stay chilly, but seasonable as we head into the first week of the New Year! It is on Thursday that we could see an arctic front move into the state sending temperatures diving into the 10s, 20s, and 30s by the end of next week! Stay with KRQE News 13 for more winter weather updates.