Aux Dog Theatre presents third annual Q Solo festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six different performers are gearing up for a special event.

The Aux Dog Theatre in Nob Hill is hosting the third annual Q Solo Festival from January 5th to February 5th.

The Meatball Chronicles Performer, Debrianna Mansini, joined KRQE This Morning Show to talk about her show.

Mansini’s theatrical production is a culinary journey of her childhood, her relationships with men and her complicated relationship with her mother.

Other plays include The Seven Ages of Manya, Elvis and Eleanor, Tales of a Hoarding Minimalist and Secretos del Baño.

for The Meatball Chronicles start January 13, 14 and 15. Tickets are 15 dollars per person.

For more information, visit their website.