Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction near Nob Hill, Old Town to resume

By Published: Updated:
Albuquerque Rapid Transit
Albuquerque Rapid Transit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the new year comes more construction along Central Avenue.

Construction for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project between Girard Boulevard and Central Avenue in Nob Hill, and between Rio Grande Boulevard and Rancho Seco Road near Old Town was temporarily halted during the holidays.

However, construction is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

For a complete list of updates and closures, click here. 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s