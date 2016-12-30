Albuquerque police searching for 6 missing, endangered children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help finding several missing, endangered children.

Albuquerque police are looking for five boys, including 14-year-old Xavier Fazio, 13-year-old Zion Fazio-Stone, 10-year-old Jarod Fazio, 5-year-old Jedidiah Fazio-Lee, and 3 to 5 month old Ameth Fazio-Yonker.

Police are also looking for a 10-year-old girl, Ariel Fazio.

APD says the children were last seen at 511 59th Street NW on Sunday, Dec. 18.

It’s unclear who may have the children, but police say the mother of the children has an active felony warrant for sexual assault.

APD has not released any photos of the children yet, but are working on obtaining those. All of the children are described as having black hair and hazel eyes.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

