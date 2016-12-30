Albuquerque police busts thieves targeting holiday shoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It was a Black Friday bust, plain clothes officers were patrolling store parking lots, and it didn’t take long to spot thieves in action.

Video shows what officers found when they caught thieves the day after Thanksgiving.

Tools, cell phones and laptops were just a few of the items detectives found in a stolen Honda the day after Thanksgiving. Detectives made a bust during an operation, cracking down on thieves targeting holiday shoppers.

Detectives said they spotted the silver Honda driving around the parking lots of the Best Buy and Babies R Us’ near Eubank and I-40.

Investigators said the female passenger would get out and walk around, looking inside cars.

“They’re not up to any good,” said the detective.

Officers followed the Honda out of the parking lot and were able to approach the two suspects when they pulled into a driveway near Montgomery and Juan Tabo.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer had to pull a gun when the suspect, 34-year-old Richard Cardona, wouldn’t take his hand out of his pocket.

He later told investigators, “I was going to pull the firearm out and make you shoot me.”

Cardona, is a convicted felon who shouldn’t have a gun.

“There’s a gun in my pocket,” he said.

“There’s a gun in your pocket?” asked the officer.

“Yes,” Cardona confirmed.

Once both suspects were secure, the haul continued. Detectives also found some meth.

It’s not clear when all of these items were stolen, but investigators do say the car was stolen from a parking lot in October. Cardona was eventually handed off to the feds because he was a felon with a gun.