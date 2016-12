ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WisePies is paid up.

The local pizza chain had owed the University of New Mexico $600,000 by December 31st under the terms of its 10-year deal for naming rights to the basketball arena. WisePies paid half of it last month and Thursday, they are paying the rest.

The naming agreement was made nearly two years go.

This payment is the first of eight, $600,000 contributions owed by the company.