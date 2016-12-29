Vortex Theatre gears up for production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – One local theater is inviting its guests to take a leap down the rabbit hole with the classic story everyone grew up with.



Vortex Theatre will be raising its curtains for the performance of Alice in Wonderland. Even with an all adult cast, it will be appealing to both children and adults.

Actors Stephen Armijo, playing March Hare, and Angelina Ortiz, playing Alice, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the upcoming production.

This is a new adaptation of the original story to make it a little more kid-friendly.

The 80 minute production will begin Friday, Jan. 6 and run through Sunday, Jan. 29. Show times will be every Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission is $22 each, or $15 for students and $10 for children under 12.