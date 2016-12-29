Today in History

Today is Thursday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2016. There are two days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 29, 1916, James Joyce’s first novel, “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,” was first published in book form in New York after being serialized in London.

On this date:

In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

In 1808, the 17th president of the United States, Andrew Johnson, was born in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In 1812, during the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.

In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.

In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

In 1934, Japan formally renounced the Washington Naval Treaty of 1922.

In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”

In 1957, singers Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme were married in Las Vegas.

In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

In 1975, a bomb exploded in the main terminal of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing 11 people (it’s never been determined who was responsible).

In 1986, former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan died in Sussex, England, at age 92.

In 1996, guerrilla and government leaders in Guatemala signed an accord ending 36 years of civil conflict. North Korea issued an unprecedented apology for sending a spy submarine into South Korean waters.

Today in History: December 29 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Newgate Street, in the old section of London, is cluttered with firehoses and debris after the firebombing "blitz" raid by the Nazis, Dec. 29, 1940. (AP Photo) Singers Eydie Gorme and Steve Lawrence, both 22, are shown on their wedding day in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 29, 1957. The singers were wed in a quiet ceremony at Hotel El Ranche Vegas, where the bride is performing nightly. (AP Photo) A Coast Guard helicopter pilot helps in the transfer of a badly injured man with a possible broken arm and legs from his craft to the Palmetto General Hospital, Dec. 30, 1972 where most of the injured were taken from the scene of the Eastern L-1011 crash site in the Everglades, northwest of Miami on Dec. 29. (AP Photo) A solitary police rescue officer scans debris at New York's La Guardia Airport, Dec. 29, 1975, after a power explosion demolished a terminal baggage claim area. At least 11 persons were killed. (AP Photo) Pres. Ronald Reagan, left, and Mrs. Nancy Reagan wave farewell from the doorway of Air Force One prior to their departure from Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 29, 1984, Los Angeles, Calif. The first family is heading to Palm Springs, California, where they will spend the New Years holiday. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz) Rolando Moran, a Commander of the National Guatemalan Revolutionary Unity raises his arms as he arrives Saturday Dec. 28, 1996 at the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Four guerrilla commanders Pablo Monsanto, Rolando Moran, Carlos Gonzalez and Jorge Rosal, returned from exile Saturday to help rebuild their devastated homeland, stepping off a jet called ``The Wings of Peace'' as hundreds cheered in welcome. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez Mills)