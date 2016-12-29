Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Parents say Los Lunas teacher’s assignment humiliated their child

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A Los Lunas family is in a legal battle with the school district over what the parents call a questionable class assignment. The Ortegas say last year a teacher made other kids write mean essays about their son, Diego, when the teacher started talking about bullying. When the Ortegas confronted the school about it, Diego’s mom says the principal called it a learning assignment. The Ortegas have filed a suit, saying the district did not promptly respond to their public information requests for the essays. Diego is now attending a different Los Lunas school.

2. Neighbors in Ventana Ranch are fighting back after finding out Christmas morning their community mailbox had been pried open and broken into. A nearby surveillance camera caught the crooks in action. It shows a car pull up to the mailbox and take off. Neighbors have now posted signs on the mailbox letting crooks know they’re being watched.

3. Thursday, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 20’s.

4. The city of Albuquerque will be getting rid of their green parking permits and could be adding more parking for other cars. Since 2008, eco-friendly vehicles were able to park in metered parking spots for free, but come the new year those expire. The program costs the city roughly $200,000 a year. The city says instead of the subsidy, it will try to build more parking spaces downtown.

5. Two New Mexico boys have much shorter hair after donating it to the non-profit Wigs for Kids, which helps kids battling cancer. Lucas, 7, and Landon De Herrera, 9, have been growing out their hair for two years. They said people called them “girls” and other ugly names but they shrugged it off, and said it was worth it.

