Senator proposes bill that sets requirements for New Mexico sheriffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another idea in the state legislature, to set some qualifications for sheriffs around New Mexico.

Democratic Senator Michael Padilla of Albuquerque wants voters in the next statewide election to give the legislature the power to set those qualifications for anyone who wants to run for sheriff, or in the running to be appointed sheriff.

“As it turns out there are no qualifications to be the county sheriff, which is a huge responsibility in each one of the 33 counties here in New Mexico,” said Sen. Padilla.

Senator Padilla also has a bill that would set those minimum requirements. One of the main clauses, at least five years of law enforcement experience.

The New Mexico Sheriffs Association is backing the plan.