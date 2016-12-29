Officials propose plan to help inmates after they are released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are looking to make the streets safer by approving a plan that will help inmates after they are released from jail.

If approved, the Re-entry Resource Center will be at the Public Safety Center on Roma. It’s designed to be a stepping stone between their last day in jail and their first day of life on the outside.

Everyday, dozens of inmates are released from the Metropolitan Detention Center. Many will then face homelessness, addiction or untreated mental illness.

Officials say the continuity of care provided to these individuals is fragmented, which can lead to them ending up back behind bars. That’s where the Re-entry Resource Center comes in with two primary components.

First, to provide care while in MDC by identifying those at a high risk for re-offending, create a transition plan and then coordinate with case managers at RRC. Those inmates will be taken into the RRC and be given the opportunity for temporary shelter, brief interventions, connecting with family or community providers and access to service information.

The cost of this program will be a little more than $1 million a year to run. But officials say with improved health outcomes, less reliance on emergency care like ERs and first responders, and a lower rate of re-offending, the program should end up paying for itself.

Officials say they won’t be able to reach every inmate returning to the community with this program, but their goal is to reach a maximum number of individuals with the highest need.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.