Motocross track in Moriarty gets new design

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fixture right off the interstate in Moriarty has gotten a major overhaul, and the dirt bike riding community helped make it all happen.

Moriarty MX has a whole new layout and new design, and on January 1, some Motocross riders will experience thrills on the track.

Alex Chavez, 18, has been visiting the track since he was a child.

“Getting on a bike for me is like a little kid playing baseball or something, just a lot of adrenaline,” he said.

“I actually started here to be exact, at this track when I was four,” he said.

But he likes the new changes.

“It’s bigger than it was, it’s longer, bigger jumps, and the whole layout is just different,” he said.

Improvements have been made at the track, thanks in part to a GoFundMe page that raised funds by the Motocross community, which has raised more than $7,000.

Reconstructing the track didn’t happen overnight.

“It’s been tough. It took a lot of dozer work. It took two weeks of dozer rental time to actually get everything planned out,” said Deanna Pohl, business manager for the track.

“This is super important to Moriarty to have this track come back to life, and rebuilding it just kinda did that for us. It kind of gave us that fresh start that I think everybody was looking for,” said Pohl.

On January 1, the track will be open for its donors. The racing series at the track kicks off in April.