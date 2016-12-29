Lobos fan falls from suite level seats at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While most fans were watching the Lobos hold on to win Wednesday night in The Pit, they may not have known about the drama in one corner of the arena. A fan fell from the luxury suite level, and landed in the hospital.

The fan told KRQE News 13 he fell about twenty feet, and this definitely could have had a tragic ending. But he was in good enough shape to be on Facebook Live about it at the hospital.

Eddie Bracamonte said he has been to plenty of Lobo basketball games in the past, but Wednesday night’s game was extra special.

“It was me and my son, first father and son basketball game,” said Bracamonte.

But when the game ended, he had no clue the Lobos had beaten Fresno State 78-73. That’s because with just a few minutes left in the game, he says he fell about 20 feet from the suite level seats.

“It was a scary moment, for sure,” said Bracamonte.

Bracamonte said he wanted to capture this memory with his son, before the game ended.

“Asking my good friend if he could take a picture for me and my son,” said Bracamonte.

He said he started making his way down a few steps on the suite level to where his son was, when momentum pulled him forward and he said he did a full flip over the ledge.

“Those balconies are only about 3-and-a-half feet,” said Bracamonte. “My feet were dangling in the air, and then boom.”

He hit the ground and said his foot was completely shattered.

“Fall right smack on the stairways,” said Bracamonte.

He said he’s really thankful he was sober, so he was able to react.

“I was completely aware, kind of like a cat,” said Bracamonte.

Because doctors said it could have been a lot worse.

“If I would have landed on my head from that drop or my neck, we probably wouldn’t be here,” said Bracamonte.

He didn’t get that picture with his son this time, but said there is always next time.

“I can’t wait to go back again and maybe not take a picture so close to the edge this time,” said Bracamonte.

The University of New Mexico is chalking this up to an accident plain and simple, but the Athletic Department did tell KRQE New 13, it will take a look at the safety features on the suite level just in case.

A spokesperson for the Athletic Department said, as far as he knows, this is the first time a fan has taken a plunge from the luxury suite level at The Pit since the suites were added about five years ago.