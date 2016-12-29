Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cooler start to the day out east where morning temperatures are down to the teens and 20s. This cooling trend will continue this afternoon for those across the Eastern Plains… all thanks to a cold front that continues to push in from the north-northeast. The majority of us can expect a 2°-5° drop in afternoon highs while those east of the Central Mountains will likely lose anywhere from 15°-20° compared to Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with a few spot showers possible further south. Winds may briefly pick up within the ABQ-metro area as the mentioned front passes, however, these 10-20mph east winds will be short-lived.

FRIDAY: An incoming storm system will bring increasing rain chances and cloud cover across the state. Favorable areas for rain & snow (+7500ft) will be within western and southern NM. Afternoon highs will warm just slightly compared to Thursday’s temperatures.