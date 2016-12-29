Kristen’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY: Our current cooling trend will continue this afternoon for those across the Eastern Plains… all thanks to a cold front that continues to push in from the north-northeast. The majority of us can expect a 2°-5° drop in afternoon highs while those east of the Central Mountains will likely lose anywhere from 15°-20° compared to Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with a few spot showers possible further south. Winds may briefly pick up within the ABQ-metro area as the mentioned front passes, however, these 10-20mph east winds will be short-lived.

FRIDAY: An incoming storm system will bring increasing rain chances and cloud cover across the state. Favorable areas for rain & snow (+7500ft) will be within western and southern NM. Afternoon highs will warm just slightly compared to Thursday’s temperatures.