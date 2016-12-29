Former National Guard leader Franklin Miles dead at 93

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Retired Maj. Gen. Franklin Miles, the son of a former New Mexico governor and the head of the New Mexico National Guard during the deadliest prison riot in the state’s history, has died. He was 93.

Miles’ family tells The New Mexican that the World War II veteran died this week following a short illness.

Grandson Jason Baca of Santa Fe says Miles was an amazing man who always watched over his family.

After serving in the Philippines near the end of the war, Miles returned and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a business degree. He went on to work for state government.

In 1974, then-Gov. Bruce King appointed Miles as adjutant general of the Guard, a position he would keep for more than a decade.