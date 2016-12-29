Experts: Winterizing spinklers important for many reasons

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)- Now that winter is officially here, there are a few reminders from the water authority to help avoid ice hazards.

The Albuquerque Water Authority wants to remind its customers of the dangers of sprinkler over spray on roads and sidewalks. Over spray can cause ice that creates avoidable hazards for both drivers and pedestrians.

Albuqueruqe Water Authority’s Conservation Officer, Carlos Bustos, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to urge homeowners to winterize their sprinkler systems.

“Although time-of-day watering restrictions are suspended for the winter, it is not advisable to run irrigation systems during the winter season,” said Bustos. “Water waste fines can be assessed for creating an ice hazard by watering when temperatures are below freezing. And you could be liable if someone slips and falls on your icy sidewalk. ”

Not only can homeowners be held liable if someone has an accident, it’s also very wasteful.

Bustos also recommends to only water plants once a month because most plants stay dormant and don’t require much water at all. Shutting down and draining sprinkler systems for winter is recommended and hand-watering is preferred.

Also, homeowners should insulate exposed pipes and outdoor faucets to avoid frozen and burst pipes.

For more water-saving tips and information on indoor and outdoor water conservation rebates, visit their website

To report water waste, call 842-WATR (9287).