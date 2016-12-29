Dishing it with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations. All it takes is making the right choices, and including children can set a great example for the future.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating Vietnamese spring rolls into your diet, which is also an easy dish for kids to help make.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, and his Assistant Chef Chloe Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate the kid-friendly dish. Watch above.

Dr. Vuong says that preparing egg rolls is a great way to get the whole family involved in dinner preparation. Giving children kid-friendly tasks can help them to understand eating healthy and how to prepare their own meals later in life.

For more information, visit Dr. V’s website.