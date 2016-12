ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District Attorney has ruled a deadly Albuquerque Police Department shooting two years ago was justified.

Alfred Redwine was shot in the chest, stomach and arm.

Police had gone to his apartment near 60th and Central; cell phone video shows Redwine move his hand up to his head, that’s when Officer James Eichel shot and killed him.

APD says Redwine had a gun and shot first.

An autopsy shows he was drunk, more than three times the legal limit.