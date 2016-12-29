De La Cruz finishes off final term as Bernalillo County Commissioner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time county commissioner took his last official action for Bernalillo County Thursday evening. Art De La Cruz’s term is over at the end of the year.

After eight years representing district two, the South Valley native is leaving the commission because of term limits.

“It’s been wonderful to work with such dedicated people; so Madame chair, commissioner, councilor, staff, thanks you all,” said De La Cruz.

At its meeting Thursday night, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Government Commission gave De La Cruz a plant. He joked that with all of his spare time now, he may start a plant nursery.