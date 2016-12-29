Coach Neal is confident with Elijah Brown, 3-Point shooting looking ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is coming off their sixth straight conference opening win, and seventh straight win at The Pit. The 78-73 win over Fresno State makes the Lobos record at now 8-5 overall 1-0 in MWC play.

Elijah Brown led all scorers with 19, but amazingly enough 14 of those points came off of free throws. Brown went 14-14 from the charity stripe, and Coach Neal said after the game that getting to the line is going to be this teams bread and butter. It was the third straight game that Brown did not start, but it was evident that when he was on the court he was a leader and a game changer.

“I think that he is the best player in the league, I really do, I think he can do so many things to affect the game and I am just trying to get him to play to his capabilities,” said Head Coach Craig Neal. “I think last year he made a lot of tough shots and I think right now he’s just not getting them to go, but he will and I have complete confidence in him.”

Neal also said during the post-game press conference that Brown would fin fact start against San Diego State on Sunday. The Lobos have a tough stretch ahead of them, with San Diego State, then Utah State and then Nevada.

Mr. Consistent, Tim Williams finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds against the Bulldogs on Wednesday, and while the road may be tough ahead, he likes what he saw in The Pit against Fresno State.

“I think if we play with that much energy and you could see the passion that we were playing with, and you know, I think we had a lot of urgency on defense; of course we weren’t perfect but we tried to be, and I think if we play like that every night then we have a good chance of being really good,” said Williams.

Now shooting from range still seems to be suspect for this year’s Lobo team. They only made 3 out of 10 three pointers on Wednesday night. Their style of play does not call for many three’s, as they feed off of Williams down low, and draw fouls driving to the hoop, but a little inside and outside game could help Williams heading further into conference.

“I just think that it’s going to happen, I think that we have pretty good shooters, I just think that it is going to happen,” said Coach Neal. “It’s a concern, but I think eventually its going to come around. Our percentage is going to come around, so that’s the way I look at it right now.”

The Lobos are at San Diego State on Sunday, game time is 3:30 p.m. and it will be shown on CBS Sports Network.