Chris’ Thursday Evening Forecast

Two rounds of rain and snow chances are ahead for the holiday weekend!

Tonight New Mexico is seeing a weak weather system graze the southern half of the state. This is triggering some light rain showers across southern NM tonight. This system will be gone by early Friday morning.

Friday will be a day in between storm systems with more sunshine and some warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs on Friday will once again be warmer than normal for most of the region before another storm system and front move in on Saturday.

The first weekend storm system will favor central and northern New Mexico with mountain snow and valley rain. This another quick-hitting storm system so snow accumulations will be fairly light with the heaviest snow of 3-6″ likely in the San Juans of northern New Mexico into southern Colorado. Sangre De Cristo Mountains could see 2-5″ of snow with some isolated higher totals along the west facing slopes.

A second storm system is set to impact southern New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring the chance for rain and snow to the Gila and the Sacramentos for the second half of the weekend. Both systems are quick movers so there’s not going to be huge snow totals with either of these weather makers.