Author gives tips for homeowners in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a book that gives helpful tips to homeowners in 2017.

“The 10 Dumbest Mistakes Smart People Make When Selling Their Home” is a practical guide that helps homeowners be prepared when selling a home.

Elite Real Estate Sales Representative and Author, Allan Rankin, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about his book. Watch above.

According to Rankin, the three biggest mistakes to avoid when purchasing or selling a home in 2016 include not knowing true home value, not understanding transaction costs and not working with a licensed professional.

There are over 6.1 million homes exchanged hands in U.S. in 2016.

