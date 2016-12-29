Albuquerque woman leads police on chase, crashes stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman arrested after police say she carjacked a woman in Los Lunas and crashed the car in Belen.

Los Lunas police say it started last Wednesday when they got a call from Bernalillo County dispatch that a suspected car thief, 22 year-old Christina Herrera-Quezada, was headed their way in a stolen SUV.

While patrolling, officers got a call that a woman was carjacked at a grocery store. Police chased Herrera-Quezada in that woman’s stolen BMW until she crashed the car in Belen.

Herrera-Quezada is being held at the Valencia County Detention Center.