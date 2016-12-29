Albuquerque police arrest suspect in meat cleaver attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who allegedly attacked another woman with a meat cleaver is now behind bars.

Police say 37-year-old Melissa Humphrey was booked into jail Wednesday night.

Police say she forced her way into her ex-boyfriend’s northeast Albuquerque home. When she was confronted by the woman who was staying there, Humphrey picked up the meat cleaver and hit the woman repeatedly in the head with it.

The victim suffered blood loss and cuts to her face.

Humphrey is now facing several charges including attempted murder.